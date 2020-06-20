Live

Live news: Black Lives Matter protests across the UK

20 June 2020, 13:12

Protesters are gathering across the UK
Protesters are gathering across the UK. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Following on from several weeks of anti-racism protests across the UK demonstrators will once again be gathering in cities across the country on Saturday.

Thousands of protesters are expected to gather for protests in London, while hundreds of protesters have gathered in Glasgow city centre despite being warned by police to stay away.

Police have urged anti-racism protestors to discourage violence and keep their distance as events take place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the fourth consecutive weekend protesters have taken to the streets of the UK to demonstrate following the death of George Floyd in the USA.

Follow all the news as it happens from across the UK in our live blog.

Happening Now

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The PM has faced criticism for not setting up the committee sooner

PM criticised over failing to establish intelligence committee

Politics

Glasgow Says No to Racism event

Protesters kettled after converging on George Square despite police warnings
The scene of the fire in Paisley

Investigation launched following fatal house fire in Paisley

Coronavirus support

Coronavirus: Chancellor hints two-metre rule will be relaxed in PM’s review
Protestors take the knee in Glasgow

Protesters gather in Glasgow city centre despite police warnings
Social distancing sign on Winchester High Street

Covid-19 has accelerated demise of high street, says former Iceland boss