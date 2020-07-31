Live news: Boris Johnson brings in new coronavirus rules

Live

31 July 2020, 10:26 | Updated: 31 July 2020, 13:50

Worshippers observe social distancing as they arrive at the Bradford Grand Mosque in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on the first day of Eid, one of the areas where new measures have been implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Worshippers observe social distancing as they arrive at the Bradford Grand Mosque in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on the first day of Eid, one of the areas where new measures have been implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Prime Minister Boris Johnson used a Downing Street press conference to bring in new rules to help prevent a further coronavirus spike.

Measures due to be lifted on Saturday, including allowing small wedding receptions and reopening bowling alleys and casinos, have been postponed for at least two weeks.

Face coverings will also become mandatory in indoor settings such as museums and places of worship from August 8, Boris Johnson said.

And England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned that it might not be possible to ease lockdown further.

Follow our live blog for all the latest news and reactions.

