LIVE updates: Boris Johnson announces major easing of England's lockdown

The Prime Minister addressed the Commons. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The Prime Minister has announced the two-metre social-distancing rule will be reduced to "one metre-plus" from July 4.

He told the Commons: "Given the significant fall in the prevalence of the virus we can change the two-metre social distancing rule from July 4."

He added: "Where it is possible to keep two metres apart, people should.

"But where it is not, we will advise people to keep a social distance of one metre-plus, meaning they should remain one metre apart while taking mitigations to reduce the risk of transmission."

