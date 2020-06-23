Live

LIVE updates: Boris Johnson announces major easing of England's lockdown

23 June 2020, 13:05 | Updated: 23 June 2020, 13:12

The Prime Minister addressed the Commons
The Prime Minister addressed the Commons. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Prime Minister has announced the two-metre social-distancing rule will be reduced to "one metre-plus" from July 4.

He told the Commons: "Given the significant fall in the prevalence of the virus we can change the two-metre social distancing rule from July 4."

He added: "Where it is possible to keep two metres apart, people should.

"But where it is not, we will advise people to keep a social distance of one metre-plus, meaning they should remain one metre apart while taking mitigations to reduce the risk of transmission."

Follow all the reactions to the PM's announcement as they happen in our live news coverage:

