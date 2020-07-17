Live

LIVE: PM unveils new council powers and changes work from home advice

17 July 2020, 12:41 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 13:17

Boris Johnson updated the nation on the covid-19 response today
Boris Johnson updated the nation on the covid-19 response today. Picture: PA
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

Boris Johnson today announced a major shift in the UK's response to coronavirus.

The Prime Minister announced:

- A change to working from home advice saying employers should try to get staff back from August 1

- New powers for councils to tackle local outbreaks

- Stadiums and conferences can restart from October, provided it is safe

- From August 1, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and weddings of up to 30 people are allowed, but nightclubs and soft play areas must stay closed

For all the latest reaction to this story follow the live blog below

