LIVE: PM unveils new council powers and changes work from home advice

Boris Johnson updated the nation on the covid-19 response today. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Boris Johnson today announced a major shift in the UK's response to coronavirus.

The Prime Minister announced:

- A change to working from home advice saying employers should try to get staff back from August 1

- New powers for councils to tackle local outbreaks

- Stadiums and conferences can restart from October, provided it is safe

- From August 1, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and weddings of up to 30 people are allowed, but nightclubs and soft play areas must stay closed

