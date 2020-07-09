Breaking News

Gyms given go ahead to reopen from 25 July, Culture Secretary announces

9 July 2020, 17:05 | Updated: 9 July 2020, 17:52

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Gyms have been given the green light to open from the 25 July, it has been announced, in the latest relaxation of lockdown measures.

Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said indoor pools and leisure centres will be permitted to open, so long as social distancing rules can be obeyed.

However, outdoor pools will be allowed to open from Saturday.

Actors and musicians will be permitted to perform outdoors from this weekend, almost four months after shows were ordered to close during the coronavirus pandemic

From 11 July, theatres and opera shows can give performances outdoor, so long as social distancing rules are followed.

Tattooists and other salons will also be allowed to open from Monday.

He added: "Having allowed hairdressers to reopen, beauticians, tattooists, spas, tanning salons and other close contact services can now do the same, I'm pleased to say, from Monday.

Indoor gyms will be able to open from 25 July
Indoor gyms will be able to open from 25 July. Picture: PA

"Of course that will be subject to some restrictions on particularly high-risk services."

Mr Dowden also deployed a new slogan in the coronavirus fight, saying it is now time to "work out to help out".

He told the Downing Street press conference: "I'm really urging people to get out there and to play their part: buy the tickets for outdoor plays and musical recitals, get to your local gallery and support your local businesses.

"Our fight began with a collective effort and I really hope it will end with one. At the beginning we all stayed at home to protect the NHS and save lives, now the British public has a new part to play.

"It's time to eat out to help out, to enjoy the arts to help out and to work out to help out.

"It's over to all of you to help the country recover safely."

