LIVE updates: Three people stabbed in 'serious incident' in Glasgow city centre

26 June 2020, 14:34 | Updated: 26 June 2020, 14:56

A 'serious incident' has been declared in Glasgow city centre
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

A man has been shot by an armed officer at least three people have been stabbed during an attack in West George Street, Glasgow, Police Scotland said.

There is currently a large police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles at the scene.

Greater Glasgow Police said emergency services are "currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow.

"The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present.

They said the situation is contained and there is no danger to the general public.

Emergency services presence in West George Street, Glasgow

Scottish Police Federation confirms officer stabbed in Glasgow incident
