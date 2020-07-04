Live

LIVE updates: Salons open and pubs prepare to welcome customers

4 July 2020, 07:55 | Updated: 4 July 2020, 07:59

Some hair salons opened at midnight
Some hair salons opened at midnight. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

England began to emerge from coronavirus lockdown this morning after hairdressers opened their doors at midnight, and pubs opened from 6am today.

Today has been dubbed "Super Saturday" after months of coronavirus lockdown, businesses are hoping that from today they will be able to begin getting back on their feet.

The Government published last-minute regulations, enforcing the closure of hospitality venues until daylight at least.

We will be keeping you updated on developments live all day

Happening Now

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A member of staff in PPE waits to serve drinkers at the reopening The Toll Gate, a Wetherspoons pub in Hornsey, north London

England's pubs reopen as police 'pray for rain'

A hairdresser in PPE at work

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen as England edges out of lockdown
Police appeared to be pelted with bottles while dispersing a party in west London

Seven police officers injured after being pelted with bottles and bricks in west London
Local lockdown laws in Leicester are set to come into effect

Leicester lockdown laws come into force banning non-essential shops, pubs and overnight stays
Twitter has changed its policy on language

Twitter drops 'blacklist', 'slave' and 'gendered pronouns' for 'more inclusive' language
A candle will be lit outside Downing Street to remember Covid-19 victims

Candle to be lit at Number 10 to remember lives cut short by Covid-19