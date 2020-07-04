Live

LIVE updates: Salons open and pubs prepare to welcome customers

Some hair salons opened at midnight. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

England began to emerge from coronavirus lockdown this morning after hairdressers opened their doors at midnight, and pubs opened from 6am today.

Today has been dubbed "Super Saturday" after months of coronavirus lockdown, businesses are hoping that from today they will be able to begin getting back on their feet.

The Government published last-minute regulations, enforcing the closure of hospitality venues until daylight at least.

We will be keeping you updated on developments live all day