Live updates: Tensions flare as protesters gather in Westminster

13 June 2020, 13:28 | Updated: 13 June 2020, 13:36

Police and protesters in central London today
Police and protesters in central London today. Picture: PA
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Protesters have clashed with police in heated scenes at the Cenotaph in London today as others gathered in towns and cities around the country.

Earlier, police in London told those planning on joining demonstrations that they must be off the streets by 5pm on Saturday. A Black Lives Matter protest planned for today in London was cancelled amid fears of clashes with members of right wing groups who have turned up to surround landmarks in central London.

There were other protests taking place today in other towns and cities across the country.

Follow the latest developments live below

Happening Now

