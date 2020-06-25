Huge celebrations as Liverpool crowned Premier League champions

By Megan White

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions, winning the club their first league title in 30 years.

The team won the title after second-placed Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Thursday night.

It means Jurgen Klopp's side have won the title - the club's first since 1990 - with a record seven games to spare.

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, fans gathered to celebrate at pubs in the city, with some letting off flares.

The remarkable league campaign saw Liverpool win 28 of their 31 fixtures.

They can break City's Premier League record of 100 points for a campaign if they go on to win five of their remaining seven matches.

Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield. Picture: PA

The Reds' title success is the 19th in the club's history, moving them one behind Manchester United's English record.

Liverpool will take to the field for the first time as champions on Thursday, when they travel to Man City.

An hour after the result, thousands of fans had packed the area outside the Main Stand.

People, with children and dogs, continued to make their way across Stanley Park to get to the stadium.

Some carried flags and scarves while others brought crates of beer.

Many fans were seen hugging and one man stood with his arm round a cardboard cut out of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Fans celebrate outside a pub in Liverpool. Picture: PA

Flares and fireworks were set off.

Geoff Garner, 72, from Walton, said he had been a Liverpool fan since 1961.

He said: "I thought we would have won it about five times before now!"

Liverpool fan Anthony Nesbitt, six, was outside Anfield with his father Anthony, mother Marilyn and six-month-old brother Georgie, as well as a cardboard cutout of Sadio Mane.

The family, who live nearby, had been in Stanley Park as the match was played.

Ms Nesbitt said: "This is amazing, especially for them. We've been waiting 30 years for it."

Tell the world…



We are Liverpool, champions of England. pic.twitter.com/altgWn1Wda — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Kenny Dalglish, who won three league titles as Liverpool manager, told BT Sport: "I think back then if you'd have said it would take 30 years you'd have been arrested and sectioned, but sometimes things happen.

"The last two years since (manager) Jurgen (Klopp) came in, it has been very, very positive all the way. He's been fantastic and he epitomises everything that Liverpool stands for. He respects everyone at the club.

"It's not just a one-off as last year they came within a point of it and won the European Cup and a World Club Cup too, so onwards and upwards and I think there will be plenty more days to look forward to as long as Jurgen is there.

"It takes a fantastic dressing room to win things. You don't win anything with division, it takes solidarity, and Liverpool from top to bottom have been together."

Dalglish continued: "It takes hard work to dominate the English league when you've got sides of the quality of Manchester City, but Manchester City's problems have always been across the back four, I think, and they have missed Vincent Kompany and I don't think they have replaced him. They need a replacement for him but they have some fantastic players and they are going to lose another of their best ones in (David) Silva.

"But there are a lot of great teams - Chelsea and Manchester United are kicking on for next year - so I don't think you can dominate easily.

"There's no arrogance or big heads in the dressing room, no Jack The Lad who thinks they are bigger or better than anyone else.

"I remember Bob Paisley said once after the European Cup win in Rome that he didn't want a drink, he wanted to get drunk on the occasion and the atmosphere and remember it, but (holding up a glass of Champagne) I never took your advice, I'm sorry."

Liverpool's principal owner John W Henry paid tribute to the team's "magnificent achievement".

"This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club," the American, head of Fenway Sports Group, tweeted.

"It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

"This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship - the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy.

Crowds across Liverpool celebrated the win despite lockdown rules. Picture: PA

"LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever.

"It is said, 'We are Liverpool'. You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward - a historic club making history once again."