Homes evacuated after 'large diesel train' catches fire near Llangennech

The train went on fire near Llangennech, in south Wales. Picture: Twitter / Fran Jones

By EJ Ward

Homes in the Llangennech region of South Wales were evacuated after a large diesel train caught fire and a major incident was declared.

Dyfed Powys Police said emergency services were dealing with the blaze on the tracks at site, near Llanelli.

Three carriages of the train were alight and an evacuation zone was put in place, according to a police spokesperson.

Local councillor Gary Jones told LBC people are taking shelter in a local community centre.

He said when he first saw it he thought it was a "plane crash".

Mr Jones posted on Facebook saying "A major incident on the railway line has been declared."

British Transport Police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on the railway near Llangennech #Wales.

"A large diesel freight train has caught fire."

Dyfed-Powys Police said earlier officers had contacted people living in the evacuation area and asking them to leave their homes and convene at Bryn School.

Supt Ross Evans said: “This is an ongoing major incident, which no doubt caused a significant amount of disruption for those evacuated in the middle of the night. “The safety of people in the area was our immediate priority, and an evacuation was put in place to minimise risk."

Supt Evans continued: “On behalf of all the agencies involved, I would like to thank residents for their response; our frontline officers who swiftly moved hundreds of residents to the reception centres; as well as our emergency services and local authority colleagues."

Emergency services will continue to be visible in Llangennech until the incident is brought to a conclusion.

Two employees on board the freight train were hurt and no other injuries have been reported, the British Transport Police said.



British Transport Police Assistant Chief Constable Sean O'Callaghan said: "This is a significant incident. Resources from across BTP, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Dyfed-Powys Police have been deployed to the scene to mitigate damage to the surrounding area and ensure the safety of all those living nearby.



"The fire continues and there is still a substantial risk within its immediate vicinity, so our advice remains for people to avoid the area."

