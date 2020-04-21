Coronavirus: 'Bored' family stopped by police while driving to Brighton for 'fresh air'

Kent Police stopped the family before they reached Brighton. Picture: Kent Police

By Nick Hardinges

Police have stopped a family who were driving down to Brighton for "some fresh air" because they were "bored" of having to stay at home.

Officers from Kent Police's Roads Policing Unit (RPU) stopped the family at Clacket Lane Services on the M25 on Monday amid coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

In a social media post, the RPU explained how the driver of the vehicle had no insurance, no licence to drive the car and was also caught driving while on the phone.

Meanwhile, there were three children in the car who were not wearing a seatbelt, including two under-12s and one baby.

The RPU tweet read: "Stopped at Clacket Lane Services. No insurance. None licence holder. On phone. 2 under 12's unrestrained. 1 baby unrestrained.

"En-route to Brighton for a day out as bored of being in and wanted some fresh air."

The tweet included the hashtag #NotReallyAppropriate - referencing the government advice to only take essential journeys - and a separate hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives - citing the government's coronavirus motto.

Lockdown measures mean Brits should only leave the home to buy essential supplies, such as foods and medicine, for daily exercise, to go to work (if they cannot work from home), and for helping a vulnerable friend, relative or neighbour.

The strict measures were introduced last month and will remain in place until at least 7 May. The government will then review the situation before easing the lockdown.

Kent Police have been contacted for further comment on the incident.