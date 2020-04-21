'Three explosions' heard at Kent farm with fireball 'reaching 300ft'

Fire crews attended the blaze on the Kent farm. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

Three explosions have been heard coming from a farm in Kent with a fireball "reaching 300ft", an eyewitness has said.

At around 11am this morning, Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire on a farm in Knowle Hill, Ulcombe, just outside of Maidstone.

Two fire engines and a bulk water carrier were rushed to the scene, while crews tackled the blaze with hose reel jets.

The inferno was extinguished at around midday but firefighters are working on dampening down any remaining hot spots.

Crews are responding to a fire on a farm in #Ulcombe near #Maidstone. Read more: https://t.co/rLCNsALJgF pic.twitter.com/ZVjnMaDe2G — Kent Fire and Rescue Service (@kentfirerescue) April 21, 2020

Kent Fire and Rescue confirmed the source of the blasts, saying gas cylinders - used to heat portable barns - exploded early in the incident.

The cause of the blaze is not yet clear.

There have been no casualties, however a number of chickens have died.

I’m nr Ulcombe in Kent. Walking east from Sutton Valence. 3 explosions. First had a fireball at least 250/300ft high. I’m guessing I was 4 miles away. — Nick Smith (@DettaglioDrives) April 21, 2020

Eyewitness Nick Smith wrote on Twitter: "Huge explosions near me in Kent near Ashford/Maidstone. Massive fireballs. Seen from 4 miles away."

He added: "I’m near Ulcombe in Kent. Walking east from Sutton Valence. 3 explosions. First had a fireball at least 250/300ft high. I’m guessing I was 4 miles away."

Other witnesses living nearby have reported hearing sirens in the area.