Barking fire: 125 firefighters and 20 engines tackle warehouse blaze in east London

15 May 2020, 20:29 | Updated: 15 May 2020, 20:41

Fire crews from Barking, East Ham, Dagenham, Plaistow, Ilford and surrounding fire stations are at the scene
By Matt Drake

A huge fire has broken out in a warehouse in east London with 125 firefighters and 20 engines on the scene.

Officers were called to a single storey warehouse on Alfreds Way on Friday evening after reports of a building being alight.

The London Fire Brigade says the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

London Ambulance Service is also attending and they have urged people living in the area to keep their windows and doors shut due to a large amount of smoke.

The fire has also disrupted train services between Barking and Purfleet that is expected until at least 10pm.

Social media images and video showed a terrifying inferno, but the fire is believed to have been brought under control.

People reported being able to see the smoke for miles including as far away as Battersea in West London

