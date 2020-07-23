First look inside Colchester castle as it reopens its doors to the public

By Maddie Goodfellow

Colchester Castle has reopened its historic doors to the public for the first time in more than three months with a raft of new safety measures in place.

The castle and its museum have been shut since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those wishing to attend will now need to call ahead and book a time slot to visit, and people will likely have to queue before entry.

Markers will be in place to keep social distancing, with all visitors advised to pay close attention to the guidelines.

There is also now a one way system in place with hand sanitiser available along the route.

The castle shop is also still offering souvenirs, with contactless payments are encouraged as much as possible.

Julie Young, Colchester Council's culture boss, said: “With the school holidays now upon us, there’s never been a better time to visit Colchester Castle.

“From Roman centurions to Boudica’s battles, there’s a whole lot of history for young people to discover at Colchester Castle."