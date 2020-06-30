Girl, 4, dies and woman, 35, fighting for life in hospital after police called to home

30 June 2020, 22:38

The four-year-old girl found injured at the property later died at hospital
Nick Hardinges

A four-year-old girl has died and a woman is fighting for her life in hospital after police were called to a south London home.

The pair were found injured inside a property on Monarch Parade, Mitcham, at around 4pm on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers are not looking for anyone else following the incident.

The woman, 35, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the girl was also taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Both the police and London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Scotland Yard said her next of kin have been informed, and there have been no arrests.

Enquiries continue but "at this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

Officers remain in the area and a crime scene is in place.

