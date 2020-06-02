Six arrested after 'big fight' involving dozens of youths on Hampstead Heath

2 June 2020, 20:36 | Updated: 2 June 2020, 20:37

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Six people have been arrested following a "big fight" involving "maybe 100 young people" on Hampstead Heath.

Police were called at around 6:30pm on Tuesday evening following a fight involving a group of youths on Parliament Hill in the south-east corner of Hampstead Heath in north-west London.

Officers dispersed the majority of people involved in the scuffle and there were no reported injuries.

A dispersal order is in place for Hampstead Heath and Parliament Hill and police are asking people not to attend these locations.

Writing on Twitter, a spokesman for MPS Camden confirmed six people were arrested.

Social media users said they saw a helicopter patrolling the area.

One wrote: "Not sure what this is about - but pretty big fight in the park involving hundreds of kids.

"About 50+ police officers. Hampstead Heath Park."

He added: "Loads of police cars and vans suddenly rolled in.

"Never seen so many police in one spot!"

Another Twtiter user wrote: "All hell breaking loose on Hampstead Heath.

"Dozens of police in stand off with maybe 100 young people behind Parliament Heath lidos right now.

"Now with police helicopter circling.

"More police now with riot shields arriving."

Police responded to a call about youths fighting at Parliament Hill, Hampstead Heath
Police responded to a call about youths fighting at Parliament Hill, Hampstead Heath. Picture: Jonathan Jones

