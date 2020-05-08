Police investigate after footage emerges of father being tasered in front of child

8 May 2020, 14:03 | Updated: 8 May 2020, 14:11

An officer deployed a Taser at the man who was charged with various offences
An officer deployed a Taser at the man who was charged with various offences. Picture: Twitter
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Video footage has emerged showing a police officer tasering a father in front of his visibly distraught young child.

The man has since been charged with various offences including two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

A video that has circulated on social media appeared to show an altercation between a man and two police officers at a petrol station forecourt in Manchester.

Standing next to a marked police car, the individual is seen putting down his crying child before falling to the ground after one of the officers deployed their Taser.

The visibly distressed child then screams "daddy" and stamps their feet.

Soon after, an officer orders the man to put his hands behind his back while still on the floor as his colleague carries the child out of shot.

On Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Desmond Ziggy Mombeyarara, 34, had been charged with a number of offences including two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

Mombeyarara was allegedly seen by officers driving at high speed in Chester Road, Stretford, shortly before 11pm on Wednesday.

He was subsequently stopped and arrested.

In a statement, GMP confirmed the use of a Taser during the arrest and the constabulary has voluntarily referred itself to the watchdog - the Independence Office for Police Conduct.

The force said the referral followed a review by its professional standards branch and it would "ensure transparency and independence in terms of reviewing the circumstances of the arrest."

Superintendent Mark Kenny said: "We are aware of public concern regarding this arrest and I want to reassure the public that this matter is being reviewed and treated seriously."

Mombeyarara, of Cornbrook Park Road, Old Trafford, was due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday to also face other allegations including driving at excess speed, driving while unfit through alcohol, failing to stop and unnecessary travel.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham issued a statement on social media.

It read: "On Friday morning (8 May 2020) a video was brought to my attention of a police incident at a petrol station in Greater Manchester involving two police officers, a man, a child and the use of a Taser.

"I was concerned about what I saw and immediately asked GMP to look into it and provide me with an explanation of what had happened.

"From what I have been told, it appears that the officers were right to apprehend the individual who was putting his child and others at risk by his actions.

"He has subsequently been charged. But it is not clear that the level of force used in this instance, particularly in front of a child, was proportionate or justified and that is why I have asked for an urgent and independent review to be carried out."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A six-week-old baby has become the youngest UK victim to die with coronavirus

Coronavirus: Six-week-old baby becomes UK's youngest victim to die
The Countess of Wessex talking via video call to RAF veteran Louis Goodwin as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Sophie hears tales of VE Day celebrations from RAF veteran

A cyclist passes a boarded up shop

UK nations may move at different speeds on easing lockdown – Sturgeon
First Minister Mark Drakeford (Ben Birchall/PA)

Lockdown restrictions extended for further three weeks in Wales
Local Royal British Legion branch chairman Eric Howden, 75, lowers his standard in respect during a two-minute silence in Redcar

Ex-soldier makes ‘best of sad situation’ with socially distanced street party
VE Day 75th Anniversary

VE Day 75 in pictures: Britons bring out the bunting