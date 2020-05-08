Police investigate after footage emerges of father being tasered in front of child

An officer deployed a Taser at the man who was charged with various offences. Picture: Twitter

By Nick Hardinges

Video footage has emerged showing a police officer tasering a father in front of his visibly distraught young child.

The man has since been charged with various offences including two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

A video that has circulated on social media appeared to show an altercation between a man and two police officers at a petrol station forecourt in Manchester.

Standing next to a marked police car, the individual is seen putting down his crying child before falling to the ground after one of the officers deployed their Taser.

The visibly distressed child then screams "daddy" and stamps their feet.

Soon after, an officer orders the man to put his hands behind his back while still on the floor as his colleague carries the child out of shot.

On Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Desmond Ziggy Mombeyarara, 34, had been charged with a number of offences including two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

#CHARGED | A man has been charged following an incident which saw a taser being deployed by a GMP officer. pic.twitter.com/n2rkVAIeuK — Greater Manchester Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@gmpolice) May 8, 2020

Mombeyarara was allegedly seen by officers driving at high speed in Chester Road, Stretford, shortly before 11pm on Wednesday.

He was subsequently stopped and arrested.

In a statement, GMP confirmed the use of a Taser during the arrest and the constabulary has voluntarily referred itself to the watchdog - the Independence Office for Police Conduct.

The force said the referral followed a review by its professional standards branch and it would "ensure transparency and independence in terms of reviewing the circumstances of the arrest."

Superintendent Mark Kenny said: "We are aware of public concern regarding this arrest and I want to reassure the public that this matter is being reviewed and treated seriously."

Mombeyarara, of Cornbrook Park Road, Old Trafford, was due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday to also face other allegations including driving at excess speed, driving while unfit through alcohol, failing to stop and unnecessary travel.

The Mayor has issued a statement in response to a recent video showing a police incident involving @gmpolice officers. pic.twitter.com/pSV6wsGyh2 — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) May 8, 2020

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham issued a statement on social media.

It read: "On Friday morning (8 May 2020) a video was brought to my attention of a police incident at a petrol station in Greater Manchester involving two police officers, a man, a child and the use of a Taser.

"I was concerned about what I saw and immediately asked GMP to look into it and provide me with an explanation of what had happened.

"From what I have been told, it appears that the officers were right to apprehend the individual who was putting his child and others at risk by his actions.

"He has subsequently been charged. But it is not clear that the level of force used in this instance, particularly in front of a child, was proportionate or justified and that is why I have asked for an urgent and independent review to be carried out."