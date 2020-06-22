Police pelted with beer as drinkers barricade themselves inside Liverpool pub

Drinkers had barricaded themselves inside The Britannia Hotel pub in Vauxhall, Liverpool. Picture: Google

By Nick Hardinges

Eight people have been arrested after police were pelted with beer as they tried to break up an illegal lock-in at a Liverpool pub.

A group of drinkers barricaded themselves inside The Britannia Hotel pub in Vauxhall, Liverpool, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers were called at around 12:30am to reports that more than 100 people had convened at the pub, despite lockdown measures prohibiting such gatherings.

Local residents complained of loud music being played, among other disturbances, while police officers had beer and other items thrown at them to keep them from entering the building.

Seven men and one woman, aged between 21 and 33, were arrested for violent disorder and drugs offences.

No officers were seriously harmed during the incident.

Pubs in the UK have been closed since March to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Detective Inspector Phil Atkinson, of Merseyside Police, said: "This is appalling behaviour and saddens me to see officers being put at risk from those flouting government guidelines.

"Restrictions have been eased but by no means is this pandemic over and nor should we treat it like it is.

"Regardless of the current climate, throwing things at officers will never be accepted. Eight people were arrested and prosecution is likely.

"If government advice had been followed, we wouldn't have had to attend this gathering and our resources could have been better used elsewhere.

Read more: Millions shielding from Covid-19 in England can meet in groups from July 6

Read more: PM to discuss easing two-metre social distancing rule with Cabinet ahead of announcement

Read more: South Korea confirms second wave of coronavirus cases

"I hope those who both hosted and attended this event think twice about their actions and will avoid these gatherings in the future.

"In regards to the premises licence, officers have been in conversations with the landlord, premises licence holder and council.

"The premises licence has been surrendered this afternoon. I hope this also shows others in this industry that we will actively seek closure orders or reviews where necessary and those responsible will face punishment.

"Anyone with information on those hosting or attending these unlicensed events should contact us at @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously."