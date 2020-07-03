Police 'pelted with bottles' while breaking up 'illegal party' in west London

3 July 2020, 23:41 | Updated: 3 July 2020, 23:51

Police appeared to be pelted with bottles while dispersing a party in west London
Police appeared to be pelted with bottles while dispersing a party in west London. Picture: Twitter: @davekayani
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Police have been "pelted with bottles and attacked" while breaking up an "illegal party" at a block of flats in west London.

A video on social media appears to show riot police running into the flats while shouting at people to "get back" in an attempt to break up the unlicenced music event on Havelock Close, White City, in west London.

In separate footage, posted by the same user, the officers can then be seen retreating from the flats as a crowd of people chase them out to the street while appearing to throw glass bottles.

Riot vans from the Metropolitan Police's Territorial Support Group (TSG) have been pictured at the scene and are continuing to engage with and disperse the crowd.

Read more: Police break up 'unlicensed music events' on Tooting Bec and Clapham Common in London

Read more: Riot police break up street party in north-west London

A tweet by Hammersmith and Fulham MPS read: "Police are aware of a number of people gathered this evening at an unlicenced music event in Havelock Close W12.

"Officers are in attendance & engaging with those present and encouraging them to leave."

One Twitter user said they had seen a helicopter circling the area for around 60 minutes.

Tak Kovacs wrote: "White City is absolutely kicking off tonight, this helicopter has been here for like an hour now."

Another wrote: "Party in White City London, over 100 young people open party, police arrived and chased out, flying bottles and items thrown at police, police left the scene, possible waiting for riot police."

Read more: Police attacked at illegal music event in Notting Hill amid rave crackdown

Earlier in the day, Hammersmith and Fulham MPS confirmed a Section 60 had been authorised from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

The service wrote on Twitter: "This is due to information received relating to planned Unlicensed Music/BBQ events taking place within the locations.

"Intelligence suggests that these events will be attended by West and South gang members.

"This has previously led to violence and disorder."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Local lockdown laws in Leicester are set to come into effect

Leicester lockdown laws come into force banning non-essential shops, pubs and overnight stays
Twitter has changed its policy on language

Twitter drops 'blacklist', 'slave' and 'gendered pronouns' for 'more inclusive' language
A candle will be lit outside Downing Street to remember Covid-19 victims

Candle to be lit at Number 10 to remember lives cut short by Covid-19
Human rights campaigners have called on ministers to scrap “dangerous” coronavirus laws

Human rights groups urge government to scrap 'dangerous' Covid-19 laws
Boris Johnson was speaking at the government's coronavirus press briefing

New five-step plan for local lockdowns announced by Boris Johnson
Lockdown is easing on Monday

Coronavirus R value rises above 1 in London ahead of lockdown easing