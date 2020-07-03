Police 'pelted with bottles' while breaking up 'illegal party' in west London

Police appeared to be pelted with bottles while dispersing a party in west London. Picture: Twitter: @davekayani

By Nick Hardinges

Police have been "pelted with bottles and attacked" while breaking up an "illegal party" at a block of flats in west London.

A video on social media appears to show riot police running into the flats while shouting at people to "get back" in an attempt to break up the unlicenced music event on Havelock Close, White City, in west London.

In separate footage, posted by the same user, the officers can then be seen retreating from the flats as a crowd of people chase them out to the street while appearing to throw glass bottles.

Riot vans from the Metropolitan Police's Territorial Support Group (TSG) have been pictured at the scene and are continuing to engage with and disperse the crowd.

Read more: Police break up 'unlicensed music events' on Tooting Bec and Clapham Common in London

Read more: Riot police break up street party in north-west London

Police shut down illegal party in white city. - riot police ⁦@BBCBreaking⁩ ⁦@BBCLondonNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/F1mQwjCcdh — Dave Kayani (@davekayani) July 3, 2020

A tweet by Hammersmith and Fulham MPS read: "Police are aware of a number of people gathered this evening at an unlicenced music event in Havelock Close W12.

"Officers are in attendance & engaging with those present and encouraging them to leave."

One Twitter user said they had seen a helicopter circling the area for around 60 minutes.

Tak Kovacs wrote: "White City is absolutely kicking off tonight, this helicopter has been here for like an hour now."

Another wrote: "Party in White City London, over 100 young people open party, police arrived and chased out, flying bottles and items thrown at police, police left the scene, possible waiting for riot police."

Read more: Police attacked at illegal music event in Notting Hill amid rave crackdown

Police are aware of a number of people gathered this evening at an unlicenced music event in Havelock Close #W12.



Officers are in attendance & engaging with those present and encouraging them to leave. — Hammersmith and Fulham (@MPSHammFul) July 3, 2020

A Section 60 has been authorised from 1500 hours today until 0600 hours Saturday 4th July by DI Awad.



The areas affected are outlined in the attached map.#Watch this for info on #Section60 https://t.co/wbw9LxSM2V pic.twitter.com/WK3SXXiZYB — Hammersmith and Fulham (@MPSHammFul) July 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, Hammersmith and Fulham MPS confirmed a Section 60 had been authorised from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

The service wrote on Twitter: "This is due to information received relating to planned Unlicensed Music/BBQ events taking place within the locations.

"Intelligence suggests that these events will be attended by West and South gang members.

"This has previously led to violence and disorder."