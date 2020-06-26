Riot police break up street party in north-west London

Police have attempted to break up the block party on Harrow Road. Picture: Snapchat

By Nick Hardinges

Riot police have clashed with partygoers at an unlicensed music event on Harrow Road in north-west London.

Officers were called to the block party at about 3pm on Friday following reports from concerned local residents.

Videos on social media appear to show police in riot uniforms clashing with partygoers who initially look to be ignoring dispersal orders and social distancing guidance.

Officers with short riot shields engaged with the attendees at around 8pm and a police helicopter was confirmed to be assisting those on the ground.

Read more: Police swoop on Streatham Common to break up 'unlicensed music event'

Read more: 'Utterly vile scenes' as 22 police officers injured after Brixton party chaos

Officers were called to the party at around 3pm on Friday. Picture: Snapchat

Kensington and Chelsea Police confirmed they were responding to the event, shortly after 10pm.

The crowds are now dispersing after a section 60 order was enforced, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

It will remain in effect until 6am tomorrow.

No arrests have been made at this stage and officers will remain in the area.

Read more: Manchester shooting - Police launch double-murder investigation following street party

Read more: Police officers assaulted as hundreds of revellers break lockdown for London street party

Police are responding to an unlicensed music event on Harrow Road, W9.



Officers were called to the location around 15:00hrs following concerns from residents.



Officers engaged with the attendees, who refused to leave the location. — Kensington & Chelsea Police (@MPSKenChel) June 26, 2020

A statement from the Met read: "Police are responding to an unlicensed music event on Harrow Road, W9.

"Officers were called to the location around 15:00hrs following concerns from residents. Officers engaged with the attendees, who refused to leave the location.

"The police helicopter is also assisting.

Following engagement within the local community we are hopeful that crowds are dispersing.



No arrests.



A section 60 has been authorised in the vicinity until 06:00hrs on Saturday, 27 June.



Officers will remain in the area in order to provide reassurance. — Kensington & Chelsea Police (@MPSKenChel) June 26, 2020

"Following engagement within the local community we are hopeful that crowds are dispersing.

"No arrests at this stage.

"A section 60 has been authorised in the vicinity until 06:00hrs on Saturday, 27 June.

"Officers will remain in the area in order to provide reassurance."