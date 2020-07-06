Shocking moment passers-by narrowly avoid being hit by falling tree

6 July 2020, 12:57

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This is the shocking moment two pedestrians narrowly avoided being hit by a falling tree in west London during strong winds.

In a video shared on Twitter by Jon Ball, the Liberal Democrat Councillor for Ealing Common, a large tree can be seen being uprooted by high winds at the junction of South Ealing Road and Little Ealing Lane.

The footage, which was shot on Sunday, was caught by a car's dashboard camera and shows two passers-by narrowly avoiding being struck as it fell.

Branches could be seen heavily swaying in the wind shortly before the tree came tumbling down.

A loud thud was then heard as it crashed to the ground.

The tumbling tree narrowly missed two passers-by
The tumbling tree narrowly missed two passers-by. Picture: PA

Cllr Ball wrote: "Here’s the tree at the junction of South Ealing Road and Little Ealing Lane getting blown over this afternoon.

"Amazing car cam footage by Joanna Wolman."

The people in the car who caught the dramatic moment on camera expressed their shock, with one saying they should call 999.

Nobody appeared to be injured during the incident, which has been watched on Twitter more than 500,000 times.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Sir Keir Starmer said Prince Andrew should cooperate with US authorities

Starmer: Prince Andrew 'should cooperate with the US' in Epstein investigation
Sir David King warned of 27,000 further deaths

Sir David King says country is facing 'another 27,000 deaths' by next April
Customers wait outside a branch of Pret A Manger in London

Pret a Manager to axe 30 branches with up to 1,000 jobs at risk
Bianca Williams told LBC's Nick Ferrari she has 'genuinely lost count' how many times her partner has been pulled over

Athlete Bianca Williams says she plans to sue after accusing police of ‘racial profiling’
The £1.57 billion support package has been welcomed by many in the arts

Leading figures in world of arts hail £1.5bn rescue package

Dr Jefferson has called for a thorough investigation after the virus was found in sewage samples pre-dating the outbreak in China

Coronavirus may have been 'lying dormant outside China for a long time'