Shocking moment passers-by narrowly avoid being hit by falling tree

By Nick Hardinges

This is the shocking moment two pedestrians narrowly avoided being hit by a falling tree in west London during strong winds.

In a video shared on Twitter by Jon Ball, the Liberal Democrat Councillor for Ealing Common, a large tree can be seen being uprooted by high winds at the junction of South Ealing Road and Little Ealing Lane.

The footage, which was shot on Sunday, was caught by a car's dashboard camera and shows two passers-by narrowly avoiding being struck as it fell.

Branches could be seen heavily swaying in the wind shortly before the tree came tumbling down.

A loud thud was then heard as it crashed to the ground.

The tumbling tree narrowly missed two passers-by. Picture: PA

Cllr Ball wrote: "Here’s the tree at the junction of South Ealing Road and Little Ealing Lane getting blown over this afternoon.

"Amazing car cam footage by Joanna Wolman."

The people in the car who caught the dramatic moment on camera expressed their shock, with one saying they should call 999.

Nobody appeared to be injured during the incident, which has been watched on Twitter more than 500,000 times.