Live

Coronavirus lockdown LIVE: Boris Johnson to address Commons as rules relaxed

11 May 2020, 15:32

Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson is set to address the House of Commons this afternoon after the Government published a 50-page document detailing a 'road map' for leaving lockdown.

The Prime Minister made a televised speech on Sunday night, announcing several changes to the lockdown, including allowing people to take unlimited exercise and sit in the sun in a local park.

It was followed by a more detailed document on Monday, which advised the wearing of face coverings and said people in England can see one person from another household if social distancing is maintained.

Mr Johnson will address MPs from 3.30pm, before taking questions from the public and journalists at 7pm.

Follow our live updates below...

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Eyitolami Olaolorun

Daughter calls on public to stay home after coronavirus death of nurse
Coronavirus high street

Fashion and homeware stores set to reopen from June

(PA)

No holidays despite lockdown being relaxed

Garden centres

Reopening of garden centres welcomed by Horticultural Trades Association
Boris Johnson has talked about using the social bubble scheme like New Zealand

What is the New Zealand bubble approach?

Nicola Sturgeon

Scots urged not to get distracted by lockdown messages from elsewhere in UK