Coronavirus lockdown LIVE: Boris Johnson to address Commons as rules relaxed

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson is set to address the House of Commons this afternoon after the Government published a 50-page document detailing a 'road map' for leaving lockdown.

The Prime Minister made a televised speech on Sunday night, announcing several changes to the lockdown, including allowing people to take unlimited exercise and sit in the sun in a local park.

It was followed by a more detailed document on Monday, which advised the wearing of face coverings and said people in England can see one person from another household if social distancing is maintained.

Mr Johnson will address MPs from 3.30pm, before taking questions from the public and journalists at 7pm.

Follow our live updates below...