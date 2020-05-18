Revealed: The busiest Tube stations that commuters should try to avoid during lockdown

Commuters board Tube trains in protective masks. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Transport for London (TfL) today identified its 20 busiest stations to help people try to avoid others on crowded public transport during the coronavirus lockdown.

Transport chiefs are urging people not to use its most popular stations during peak hours unless journeys are essential.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan warned commuters in the capital today on Twitter writing that: "Lockdown has not been lifted. Please keep social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.

"If you have to make an essential journey by public transport, avoid rush hour, and wear a non-medical face covering to protect others."

Unions also called on the government to make face masks compulsory on public transport. The RMT said social distancing should also be made "compulsory" as well.

The list of Tube stations includes stations across the capital, such as Brixton, East Ham, North Acton and Walthamstow Central.

It will be regularly updated depending on journey patterns, TfL said.

Passengers are warned they should "expect to queue to enter" some stations, as transport bosses attempt to allow two-metre social distancing "wherever possible".

Those who arrive in central London at mainline stations are being asked to complete their journey by walking or cycling, rather than changing onto a Tube train or bus.

The Tube network is at its busiest from 5.45am to 8.15am and 4pm to 5.30pm.

TfL said: "It will help keep everyone safe if you can travel outside these times."

The capacity of Tube stations and trains will be constrained even once services are restored to full strength.

TfL services have been reduced in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has pledged to return them to "as close to 100% as soon as possible" as part of its agreement with the Government for a £1.6 billion bailout.

Operations were ramped up on Monday, meaning TfL is running 75% of Tube services, 85% of bus services and 80% of London Overground and Docklands Light Railway services.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Even when services are running at the highest possible frequency, the need to maintain safe social distancing will dramatically reduce capacity on the Tube to just 13-15%.

"We are making it safer for people who have no alternative but to use public transport by reopening stations, installing hand sanitiser points, introducing one-way systems and reminding people of the need to stay two metres apart.

"We are also making sure Londoners know which stations to avoid at what times."

Mr Khan added that people should only use public transport "as a last resort".

The busiest stations are:

Barking, Brixton, Canada Water, Canary Wharf, Canning Town, Clapham Junction, East Croydon, East Ham, Lewisham, Leyton, Liverpool Street (Tube), London Bridge (Tube), North Acton, Seven Sisters, Stratford, Walthamstow Central, West Croydon, West Ham, Wood Green and Woolwich Arsenal.