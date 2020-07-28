London Resort: Public urged to have say on £3.5bn 'UK Disneyland' plan

The London Resort has published thousands of pages of comprehensive reports, plans, analysis and data for the public to review from Tuesday. Picture: The London Resort

By EJ Ward

The public has been shown plans for the "UK's answer to Disneyland" for the first time and urged to have their say on them.

A consultation is underway for the proposed theme park in Swanscombe, Kent, which was first outlined in 2012.

However, the project now has Paramount Pictures on board and the park is on a stronger footing.

Dubbed the London Resort the attraction would be the first of its kind built since 1992 when Disneyland Paris was constructed.

Already around 8,000 people have participated in consultations including Highways England, local authorities and environmental and conservation bodies.

Now The London Resort has written to thousands of homes and businesses inviting people to get involved and have their say.

The epic £3.5bn theme park is earmarked for Swanscombe Peninsula in Kent.

Detailed aerial masterplan of The London Resort. Picture: The London Resort

New chief executive PY Gerbeau said the industrial site would be "transformed into one of the most exciting destinations in the world".

Building the park could create 9,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs for the resort within the first year according to bosses.

They claim it would rise to 17,000 and over 35,000 respectively after 15 years, and includes roles for a range of people from high-tech engineers to seasonal part-time workers.

If the consultation is successful then building works could start in early 2022 with plans for the park to open in 2024.

The resort will include two theme parks, a water park, conference venues, hotels, retail and dining.

An artists impression of the proposed park. Picture: The London Resort

The proposals outline a large area of the peninsula to be "enhanced for wildlife", with quiet zones for visitors and the public to relax.

"Our aim is also to be one of the most sustainable major theme parks in the world, pursuing an operational net zero emissions goal," Mr Gerbeau said.

According to the consultation documents, the park will boost the economies of Dartford, Gravesham and Thurrock, as well as wider Kent and Essex.

Mr Gerbeau said: "It is the first project of its kind to be designated a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project so... it is also important for the nation to have its say."

The consultation period runs until 21 September.