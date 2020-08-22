London Tower Bridge stuck open for more than an hour causing traffic chaos across city

22 August 2020, 20:09

The iconic bridge became stuck as it opened which caused traffic chaos
The iconic bridge became stuck as it opened which caused traffic chaos. Picture: Twitter - Thames RIB Experience

By Matt Drake

London's Tower Bridge became stuck open for more than an hour due to a "mechanical fault", causing traffic chaos across the city.

Social media users vented their frustration as the famous bridge failed to close after allowing a ship to pass through along the River Thames on Saturday afternoon.

Pictures showed queues of motorists and pedestrians waiting for at least an hour from both directions.

A witness said: "According to the security radios we overheard there are multiple failures."

A mechanical fault caused the bridge to remain stuck for an hour
A mechanical fault caused the bridge to remain stuck for an hour. Picture: Twitter - Tabby Jo Davies
Hundreds of social media users posted pictures of the icon
Hundreds of social media users posted pictures of the icon. Picture: Twitter - Nicki Plews

City of London Police said engineers rushed to fix the bridge as motorists were urged to find other routes.

Its Twitter account said: "Tower Bridge is currently closed to pedestrians and traffic, due to a mechanical fault."

One social media user said: "I've been stuck here for nearly an hour now... #TowerBridge."

A picture of cars waiting to use the Rotherhithe Tunnel
A picture of cars waiting to use the Rotherhithe Tunnel. Picture: Twitter - Robert Hulse

Another commented: "Yep, tower bridge definitely stuck! One side started to come down but the other didn't! #towerbridge #londontraffic."

The bridge connects the Square Mile financial district to Southwark.

In 2005 police closed the bridge for 10 hours after a technical problem meant the arms could not be lowered.

A London Bridge spokesman has been approached to comment.

