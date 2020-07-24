Love Island's Dr Alex George heartbroken as brother dies after mental health battle

Dr Alex George paid tribute to his brother Llŷr on Instagram. Picture: @dralexgeorge/Instagram

By Ewan Somerville

Love Island’s Dr Alex George has spoken of his heartbreak after his younger brother died following a mental health battle.

The 30-year-old star said Llŷr was due to start medical school in August.

Paying tribute on Instagram, he described him as “the kindest and most caring soul”.

“I can’t believe I am actually writing this post,” Dr Alex wrote alongside a picture of his brother visiting him in A&E. “I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health. I love you so much Llŷr.”

He added: “I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor.

“We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated.”

“We love you and miss you so much. Please rest in peace x Our boy,” he told his 1.4 million followers, with a black heart emoji.

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments with well-wishes and tributes for Dr Alex’s family.

Fellow Love Island star Wes Nelson responded: “So sorry to hear this Alex! Stay strong. I love you mate.”

Rosie Williams, who also appeared on the ITV show, said: “Oh no Alex! This is so awful. I'm so so sorry from the bottom of my heart.

“Sending you all the love in the world. Thinking of you and your family through this terrible time.”

Charlie Brake, another Love Island star, added: “So, so sorry mate. Here if you need anything. Devastating,' Frankie Foster wrote: 'Sending my love to you and family mate.”

Dr Alex, who rose to fame on Love Island in 2018, has opened up about his experiences on the front line of the NHS response to coronavirus in recent months.

In a post on March 3, the Exeter Univerity graduate said Llŷr had visited him on shift in A&E at University Hospital Lewisham, south-east London, for work experience.

“Bought my little brother to A&E today for work experience, he wants to follow in my footsteps and become a doctor,” he wrote. “Not going to lie I am proud AF!!!”

“There’s 10 years between us and he will be among the next generation of doctors on the front line of our NHS.”

If you need support please ring Samaritan' free 24-hour helpline on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.