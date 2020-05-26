Love Island’s Anna Vakili speaks out after 'violent attack' in Hyde Park

Anna Vakili spoke out on social media. Picture: Instagram

By Maddie Goodfellow

Love Island's Anna Vakili has issued an emotional response on social media after a video emerged of her "fighting" with a group of women in Hyde Park.

Videos shared on social media show the 29-year-old reality TV star and her sister being filmed in an altercation in the London park on bank holiday Monday.

Anna and her sister are seen appearing to have an argument with the group before the fight breaks out.

She has said was having a picnic in the park with her sister Mandi, along with her boyfriend and cousin, before the altercation happened.

It was alleged that Anna's sister Mandi struck one of the girls, while Anna dragged one of the girls by the hair. But Anna said the group were the ones who attacked her and her friends.

Anna was on the 2019 series of Love Island.

Anna shared the story on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She shared a statement on Instagram, along with a photo of her crying, stating: "Since coming out of Love Island it’s become my normal for people to shout abuse at me in the streets and I have learned to turn a blind eye and remove myself from the situation.

‘Yesterday, I was having a picnic in the park with my sister, boyfriend and cousin when we were subjected to continuous verbal abuse from a group who came near us.

"Wanting to remove ourselves away from them we packed up to leave, they came over swung at my cousin and threw her by the hair leaving her bleeding.

"Out of self defence we had to get them off of her and leave. There was a large group of them and not many of us.

"I have never had a physical fight in my life!! The violent attack has been reported to the police."

She continued: "All these DMs and messages from people that weren’t even there. Why would we randomly attack anyone???? Use your brains.

"We were attacked verbally and physically first because they knew me. Everything we done was to protect ourselves and my cousin. Can’t even enjoy a picnic in peace. I’ve just had enough."

Anna's sister Mandi shared the statement on her own story, as well as posting a quote reading: "I don’t give anyone a reason to hate me. They create their own drama out of pure jealousy."

A spokesman for Anna told the Sun Online: "Anna and Mandi Vakili and others in their group were involved in an unprovoked violent and verbal attack on Monday in Hyde Park which included Mandi and their cousin being hit and punched and the group of attackers attempting to steal their belongings.

Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of an allegation of assault in Hyde Park, on Monday, 25 May, at approximately 20:00hrs.

“We will attempt to contact the complainant to establish the circumstances.”