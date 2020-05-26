Lowest number of Covid-19 deaths for six weeks, official figures show

The UK has had its lowest number of covid-19 deaths for six weeks. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK reached its lowest weekly level for six weeks in May, new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

There were 4,210 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending May 15, according to the ONS.

It is the lowest weekly total since the week ending April 3, when 3,801 Covid-19-related deaths were registered.

The total number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK now stands at more than 47,000.

The percentage of deaths involving Covid-19 and the total number of excess deaths compared with the five-year average also continued to decrease, the figures show.

But the total number of deaths from all causes rose by 1,916 to 14,573 - with an increase being registered after a dip during the early May bank holiday.

The ONS said trends over these two weeks "should therefore be interpreted with caution".

Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: "The usual caution is needed about figures involving a bank holiday, but it is good to see the lowest number of deaths in the last six weeks.

"But these figures are a stark reminder that lockdown measures have made such a difference.

Nuffield Trust deputy director of research, Sarah Scobie, said: "We have reached another sad milestone with over 40,000 deaths now registered in connection to Covid-19, and 54,000 extra deaths from all causes between mid-March and mid-May this year.

"It is so important that we do not lose sight of the scale and devastating impact that the pandemic continues to inflict on people.

Health Foundation chief executive Dr Jennifer Dixon said the ONS figures "illustrate the huge loss of life in care homes and the need for sustained Government action to avoid a further spike in avoidable deaths".

For the first time, deaths in care homes accounted for more than half of the total number of deaths with Covid-19.

On May 9 there were 214 deaths in care homes - 51% of the total, while 191 (46%) took place in hospitals.

Overall up to May 15, a third of deaths involving coronavirus took place outside hospital - the majority in care homes.

They show that 42,173 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in England and Wales up to May 15 (and had been registered up to May 23).

The latest figures from the National Records of Scotland, published last week, showed 3,546 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to May 17.

And the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, also published last week, showed 664 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Northern Ireland up to May 20.

Together, these figures mean that so far 46,383 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

A further 964 hospital patients in England who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between May 16 and May 24, according to figures published on Monday by NHS England - which, together with the total figure of 46,383 registered deaths, indicates the overall death toll for the UK is now just over 47,300.

The number of excess deaths in the UK since the coronavirus outbreak began is nearly 60,000.

Tuesday's ONS figures show 53,960 excess deaths in England and Wales between March 21 and May 15 2020.

The National Records of Scotland found there were 4,434 excess deaths in Scotland

between March 23 and May 17, while the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency put the figure for Northern Ireland at 834 excess deaths between March 21 and May 15.

Together, this means the total number of excess deaths in the UK across this period now stands at 59,228.

All figures are based on death registrations.

Over the first two weeks in May there were 27,230 deaths registered in England and Wales - 37.8% above the five-year average.

This is a fall from the week ending May 1, when deaths were 80.6% above the five-year average.

Nuffield Trust deputy director of research Sarah Scobie said excess deaths will continue to be registered weekly "for some time yet".

In care homes, the number of Covid-19-related deaths remained stable, with 1,660 taking place in the week ending May 15 in England and Wales, compared with 1,666 in the previous seven days.

The proportion of deaths in care homes that involved coronavirus fell to 37%, from 39% the previous week.

The Health Foundation said protecting those needing social care should be "given more obvious priority".

Chief executive Dr Jennifer Dixon said: "Targeted action to tackle local outbreaks in care homes must include effective testing and tracing, and ensuring consistent supplies of PPE to prevent a further spike in avoidable deaths."

The North West had the largest number of Covid-19-related deaths for the second week running, and overtook London as the region with the highest proportion of deaths involving coronavirus.

Almost a third - 31% - of deaths registered in the North West that week mentioned coronavirus - the first time since the week ending March 13 that London has not had the highest proportion.