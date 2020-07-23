Luton and Blackburn designated 'areas of attention' after coronavirus cases spike

Luton and Blackburn have been designated as "areas of intervention" after a rise in coronavirus cases, sparking fears they could be the next areas to go into a local lockdown.

The two boroughs have now joined Leicester - which was the first city to go into a local lockdown - in reaching the highest levels on the watchlist, Sky News reports.

Luton has not been on the list by Public Health England, which has been set up to monitor the spread and aid the government's "whack-a-mole" strategy.

However, Luton Borough Council has already been urging those living in the area to get a coronavirus test, even if they do not have any symptoms.

According to PHE, and area of intervention is "where there is divergence from the measures in place in the rest of England because of the significance of the spread, with a detailed action plan in place, and local resources augmented with a national support".

It will be decided by the local councils what measures will be taken to try and bring the number of cases down.

The leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council said it was "sensible not to relax" lockdown restrictions.

Councillor Mohammed Khan said: "We are very grateful to our communities for working with us. The increase in testing is helping to ensure that we are heading in the right direction with a reduction in positive cases and hospital admissions.

"We need to keep up the momentum with our strong prevention work so we agree it's sensible not to relax the easing of restrictions at the moment to stop the spread.

"We have already decided to delay the opening of our council leisure facilities along with introducing other localised prevention measures. We feel that accelerating our control measures in this way will assist us to move out of having higher Covid rates even faster - we are grateful for the Government's help in our local plans on this."

