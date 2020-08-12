Breaking News

Flash flooding and thunderstorms sweep Scotland with weather warnings in place across UK

Several holiday homes fell in the landslide. Picture: BRAWSCOTLAND

By Maddie Goodfellow

Flash flooding has hit swathes of Scotland, with a major incident declared in Fife following a deluge of rain overnight.

There was a landslide at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, with 28 people rescued in the early hours of the morning.

A train has also derailed near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire with a major emergency services response initiated.

People were placed in emergency accommodation, with police and council workers working to assess the landslide this morning.

Police and fire service are currently working together to deal with flooding issues in Freuchie, Cairneyhill, Cardenden, Kinglassie, Culross and Lochgelly.

A major incident has now been declared. Picture: BRAWSCOTLAND

Chair of Fife’s LRP Superintendent Sandy Brodie commented: “Public services are working together to deal with this incident and taking guidance from public health to make sure all current guidance is being followed when supporting those affected.

“I want to reassure residents that we are working to get services back up and running as quickly as possible and will continue to monitor the situation. In the interim, I would ask people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.”

Flooding in a car park in Fife. Picture: PA

"Biblical" flash flooding has also caused chaos closing schools, disrupting train services, causing rivers to burst their banks and blocking roads.

Following four hours of continuous storms, 52mm of rain fell beween 6am and 7am and a total of 91mm between 6am and 9am.

Pictures on social media have shown the devastating impact of heavy rainfall across swather of eastern Scotland.

A number of schools across Aberdeenshire have been closed by council bosses after the heaving downpours, including Portlethen Academy, Dunnottar School, Mackie Academy and Hillside School.

In Edinburgh, videos showed the streets covered in gushing water with huge lightening bolts overhead.

Train services have also been disrupted with no trains running either way between Edinburgh and Fife, Glasgow or Dunblane. Aberdeen services are also mostly cancelled.

Pictures from across the country show some cars almost submerged with the M8 motorway closed for several hours this morning.

A statement from north-east police division this morning read: "We are currently receiving a large number of calls in relation to localised flooding across Aberdeen City and the Shire.

"Please consider if your journey is necessary and if so, drive with extra care.

"The weather conditions are very poor."