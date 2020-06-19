Malala Yousafzai celebrates Oxford graduation 8 years after being shot by Taliban

Malala Yousafzai delivers a speech at the Education and development G7 ministers Summit. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner, has celebrated her graduation from Oxford with a picture of her covered in cake.

The 22-year-old, who survived being shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 after campaigning for girls’ education, has completed her Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Lady Margaret Hall.

She posted the picture on Instagram with the caption: “Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.

"I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”

She also asked followers for recommendations on what to watch, while joking about being "currently unemployed."

Ms Yousafzai was just 15 when she was attacked in Pakistan, but went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

She celebrated at home after all universities suspended face-to-face classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens flooded to her page to congratulate her, including actors Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra.

Oxfam wrote: "Congratulations, you are an inspiration!"

Actor and activist Adnan Malik said: "This is quite the photograph, in celebration of something that is quite the achievement! Congratulations Malala!"