Man, 30, dies after drinking bottle of Jack Daniel's 'within seconds'

A man in Dorset died after downing a bottle of Jack Daniel's "within seconds". Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A man died after drinking a bottle of Jack Daniel's "within a matter of seconds", an inquest has heard.

Samuel Nicholas Thomas Davis, 30, was more than seven times the drink drive limit when he died on 29 November 2019.

The refuse worker, from Christchurch, Dorset, had struggled since the death of his mother in 2016 and would "drink himself incapable” to cope, an inquest at Bournemouth Town Hall was told.

The day prior to his death, Mr Davis had a day off and told his stepfather he had drunk a bottle of whisky at home.

Senior coroner for Dorset Rachael added: "He went around his friend's house and had a beer or two, then drank a full bottle of Jack Daniels within a matter of seconds.

“Shortly after that it was apparent he was significantly intoxicated, so much so that his stepfather came to collect him and he collapsed.”

The Dorset Echo reported, Mr Davis' stepfather let him sleep in the car after driving him home, but returned 20 minutes later to find him unresponsive.

It took a team of seven paramedics to remove him from the car, by which time it is estimated Mr Davis had not been breathing for around an hour.

He was taken to Royal Bournemouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ms Griffin said he had 609 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system - a level more than double than what is usually seen in alcohol fatalities.

She added it was the highest level she has ever seen.

Mr Davis' death was ruled as alcohol-related.