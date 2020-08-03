Man arrested after NHS worker left seriously injured in racially-aggravated attack

The victim of hit-and-run attack- who only wants to be referred to as K or Kdogg, the name he uses when he performs music, recovering at home with his sister. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an NHS worker was left seriously injured following a racially-aggravated incident in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man was detained on Sunday and has since been released under investigation.

Two 18-year-old men, who were arrested on Saturday morning, have also been released under investigation.

All three were arrested in connection with an incident in which a car collided with a 21-year-old NHS worker, who wishes only to be referred to as K or Kdogg, on Monks Park Avenue on July 22.

The incident is being treated as a racially-aggravated attack due to the racist language used by the occupants of the car, a force spokesman said.

The victim suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone in the incident.

Superintendent Andy Bennett, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The dedicated team investigating this incident are committed to carrying out a thorough investigation and I hope this third arrest provides further reassurance to the victim and the wider community about how seriously we're treating this incident."