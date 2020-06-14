Breaking News

Man, 28, arrested after appearing to relieve himself on Pc Palmer memorial

A man appeared to urinate on the memorial to Pc Palmer. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after appearing to relieve himself on the memorial to Pc Palmer.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after someone was photographed apparently urinating on the plaque dedicated to Pc Keith Palmer.

The "disgusting and abhorrent" incident is believed to have taken place on Saturday afternoon amid violent protests in the capital.

After presenting himself at a police station in Essex, the man is now currently in custody.

Pc Palmer died in the line of duty while protecting Parliament from a terrorist attack on 22 March 2017.

Speaking yesterday in response to an image circulating on social media, Commander Bas Javid said: “We are aware of a disgusting and abhorrent image circulating on social media of a man appearing to urinate on a memorial to PC Palmer.

"I feel for PC Palmer’s family, friends and colleagues.

"We have immediately launched an investigation, and will gather all the evidence available to us and take appropriate action.”

As demonstrators took to the streets of central London on Saturday, one individual was seen relieving himself next to a plaque honouring the Pc.

Tensions were flaring in the capital with rival protests groups taking part in action amid a national debate over the protection and desecration of historical monuments that developed following Black Lives Matter protests.

This story is being updated...