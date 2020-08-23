Man dies after roof collapses at house in Bradford

The roof collapsed at a property in Knight's Fold, Bradford. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A 47-year-old man has died and a woman has been injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to the house on Knights Fold at around 5.06am on Sunday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The man was found to have suffered fatal injuries after debris fell into a bedroom, a force spokesman said.

The 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries and three children were unharmed.

Police said inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the incident.

Detective Inspector Claudine Binns, of Bradford District CID, said: "This has clearly been a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and a woman has received some serious injuries.

"Work is ongoing to make the building safe and we are in the early stages of a full investigation with the local authority to determine exactly how this fatal incident took place.

"A full file will be prepared for the coroner.

"The victim's family will be rehoused and authorities are working to support them in any way we can.

"Road closures will be in place at the scene throughout the day as structural engineers, police and fire services continue our work there."