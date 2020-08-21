Man dies after getting into difficulty in sea off Cornish coast

The man got into difficulty in the sea off Gunwalloe, in Helston. Picture: Google Street View

By Megan White

A man has died off the Cornish coast after getting into difficulty in the sea while on holiday.

The man, who was from London and in his 50s, was on holiday when he and a teenage boy got into difficulty in the sea near Gunwalloe, Helston.

A search and rescue helicopter recovered them both from the sea, but the man was confirmed dead at the scene in Church Cove.

The teenager was airlifted to Treliske Hospital where he is believed to be in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A man has died following an incident at Gunwalloe in Helston yesterday, Thursday 20 August.

“Police were called at 2.20pm following reports that a man and a teenage boy were in difficulty in the sea at Church Cove.

“Officers attended the scene along with HM Coastguard and helicopter, the RNLI, and fire and ambulance services.

“Both males, who were from the same family, were recovered from the sea.

“Despite best efforts by all, the man who was in his 50s, was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The teenage boy was airlifted to Treliske Hospital where he is believed to be in a stable condition and recovering with his next of kin present.

“The family are thought to have been on holiday from the London area.”