Man found guilty of murder of Tashan Daniel as he travelled to Arsenal match

Tashan Daniel was killed on his way to a football match at the Emirates stadium. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Alex Lanning, 22, has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering talented athlete Tashan Daniel, who was stabbed on his way to a football match at the Emirates stadium in west London.

His co-defendant Jonathan Camille, 19, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

20-year-old Tashan Daniel was stabbed in the heart at Hillingdon Tube station in west London as he made his way to watch Arsenal play.

He was attacked with an army knife designed for NATO military rescues.

Alex Lanning had claimed the knife came from the set of the Fast & Furious.

The jury took six hours and 19 minutes to deliberate.

Lanning, who was not present in court for the verdicts, appeared via video-link and showed no reaction as he was convicted.

Camille looked to the ceiling as the jury found him not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

Judge Mark Dennis QC said he would sentence both defendants at the same court on 20 August.