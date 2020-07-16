Man in his 20s shot dead in Brent, north west London

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

A man has died after being shot in the early hours of this morning in north west London, police have said.

The unidentified man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was discovered suffering from a gunshot injury shortly after 3am on Thursday on Windrush Road in the Stonebridge area in Brent.

He later died at the scene.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said its officers, including a firearms team, responded to the call following reports of gunshots.

The London Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

Formal identification of the victim is yet to be carried out after his next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem has also been scheduled.

The statement added that homicide detectives at the Specialist Crime Command had been notified, and that enquiries are ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 895/16Jul.To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.