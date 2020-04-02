Man jailed for stealing PPE masks, paper suits and hand gel from ambulance

Mark Manley, 35, has been jailed for stealing PPE from an Ambulance. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Kate Buck

A man has been jailed for stealing personal protective equipment (PPE) from an ambulance.

Mark Manley, 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for six months at Croydon Magistrates' Court for stealing equipment from a the stationary ambulance and assaulting a security guard who suffered facial injuries.

Items taken included masks, paper suits and hand gel, with some of the items rendered no longer usable due to contamination.

The Metropolitan Police said he pleaded guilty to the offences.

Officers said they were called at 9.19pm on Saturday to reports of a male having stolen from an ambulance at St Thomas Street, south-east London.

When challenged by security staff, police said the suspect assaulted one security worker and racially abused another.

The theft happened on St Thomas Street in London. Picture: Google

The man was detained by the security guards and patrolling British Transport Police.

Police said he was arrested on suspicion of theft, actual bodily harm and a racially-aggravated public order offence.

He was taken to a south London police station where he was charged with theft from a motor vehicle, a section 4 Public Order Act offence (causing fear or provocation of violence) and a racially aggravated Public Order Act offence.

The news comes after another man was jailed for six months after coughing at a police officer and claiming he had coronavirus.

Adam Lewis, 55, was stopped by police while drunkenly walking through Mayfair carrying a bottle of wine on March 31.

Unemployed Lewis became "aggressive" after being stopped. He coughed at PC Lamptey and claimed he had Covid-19, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

Lewis said: "I have Covid and I am going to cough in your face and you will get it."

He then coughed on the PC while making no attempt to shield his mouth, and fell to the floor.

Lewis also threatened to bite him, shortly after telling the PC that he had a bad disease.