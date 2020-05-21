Man raffles his 400K house for £2 during lockdown to raise money for NHS

If the man hits his desired amount of £400,000 he will also donate a part of the money to the NHS. Picture: LBC News

By EJ Ward

A man from London is raffling his £400,000 house during lockdown to help raise money for NHS and other charities.

As the UK continues to live with the coronavirus lockdown homeowners have struggled to sell property due to social-distancing regulations.

As we reported previously some estate agents have taken to Zoom and WhatsApp for 'virtual viewings' as they attempt to continue to sell houses.

But one homeowner who has struggled to sell his property had a novel idea, he is offering his £400,000 south-London home up for raffle.

Daniel Twenefour has been trying to sell his three-bedroom property at Tramway Path in Mitcham, South London, for about eight months.

During that time he has had a number of sales fall through and when the UK went into lockdown, he realised that selling the house was going to be even more difficult.

After careful consideration, Daniel decided to offer up his home in a 'raffle' prize draw this May.

The house is being raffled due to a lack of interest in the property market during the pandemic. Picture: LBC News

Daniel said: “It's no surprise that the Coronavirus has brought the UK housing market to a grinding halt, however after some thought I realised that I didn't need a housing market per se, I just needed to reach people who wanted the chance to own a London home, totally mortgage free!”

The three bedroom house is up for raffle. Picture: LBC News

Daniel told the Daily Mail when he tried to put the property back on the market he was told by the agent that the housing market was about to go on hold "so I held off and here we are."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

From the proceeds of the raffle, Daniel will also be making donations to local charities and organisations related to the underprivileged youth, such as Jigsaw4u and NHS Charities Together in support of the fight against Coronavirus.

Daniel bought the property for £300,000 at the end of 2018 and has spent around £25,000 doing it up. In 2019, it was valued at £410,000 and £415,000 by two estate agents.

The draw is aiming to sell 200k tickets before it closes, however, if this number isn't reached, the winning ticket will win 90% of the proceeds of the raffle instead.