Man tasered by police after 'coughing saliva' at them claiming he had coronavirus

A man was tasered by police in London after he coughed on them. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A man has been tasered by police after he deliberately "coughed saliva" at them, claiming he was infected with coronavirus.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that the suspect walked up to officers who were sat in a car in Haringey, London.

He then shouted that he had coronavirus before deliberately started "coughing saliva all over them".

Officers said he then began to physically attack them and so he was tasered and then arrested.

The suspect tested negative for the virus and has been bailed until early April.

READ MORE: the latest coronavirus updates live

Haringey Police tweeted: “This is the sad reality of what your front-liners are faced with. This will not be tolerated.

“Thank you MPS Firearms for your assistance with this individual, we appreciate your help.”

Director of public prosecutions Max Hill warned last week that using coronavirus as a threat against emergency workers would be treated as a crime and could carry a two-year prison sentence.

Despite this, there have been several incidents of people deliberately coughing at other key workers, including supermarket staff.

Paul Leivers, 48, admitted two counts of assault on an emergency worker after spitting at police officers while claiming to have Covid-19. He was jailed for one year.

Meanwhile another man in appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court accused of spitting blood in the face of police officers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Samuel Konneh, 38, is accused of four counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent relating to the spitting at the officers.