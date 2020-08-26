Manchester bans booze outdoors as coronavirus lockdown rules tighten

26 August 2020, 13:43 | Updated: 26 August 2020, 14:20

The public have been banned from boozing outdoors in Manchester over the bank holiday
The public have been banned from boozing outdoors in Manchester over the bank holiday.

By Kate Buck

Mancunians have been banned from drinking outdoors over the bank holiday as coronavirus lockdown rules are tightened.

People living in Manchester were already banned from visiting households which weren't theirs, or visiting other people's gardens, after a rise in infections was recorded.

Inspector Jonathan Shilvock from Greater Manchester Police said: "Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic, events taking place over the bank holiday weekend have had to be cancelled for fears around public health and a possible lack of social distancing.

"In previous years during managed and licensed events people have been permitted to consume alcohol in open spaces, however due to this year’s events being cancelled, and for the fear of the effect it has on public health, there is a Public Space Protection Order in place in Manchester city centre which prohibits the consumption of alcohol in a non-licenced public place and will be enforced this weekend by Greater Manchester Police.

"Public health is one of GMP’s priorities and we will do all that we can to ensure the population comply with the legislation, keeping the population safe. We urge anyone planning on gathering in the city centre this weekend to think twice, listen to government guidelines and protect the health of your family and friends by keeping to the social distancing rules this weekend."

