Policewoman taken to hospital after being bitten on arm in Manchester city centre

The officer had to forcibly remove her arm from the attacker's mouth. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Matt Drake

A female police officer was taken to hospital after being bitten on the arm by a woman.

She was one of two officers who were bitten in separate incidents in Greater Manchester on Sunday.

The officer had to forcibly remove her arm from the woman's mouth during the "particularly appalling" attack in Manchester city centre.

After being approached by a member of the public at around 5.30pm in Piccadilly Gardens, she was informed that two women were seen being aggressive towards each other.

While attempting to separate the pair, the officer was bitten on the arm and a second woman attempted to prevent the attacker from being arrested - kicking out at officers.

An image shows a serious bite injury on her arm that needed hospital treatment.

The attack happened in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens. Picture: Getty

The two 40-year-old women were arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency services worker and remain in custody.

Officers later attended a property in Reddish Vale Road after receiving reports that a man was attempting to break into the address at around 9.45pm.

The man, 27, allegedly bit one officer and attempted to strangle another while resisting arrest. He was tasered and taken to hospital as a precaution.

He has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault of an emergency worker. Neither officer needed hospital treatment.

Assistant chief constable for Greater Manchester Police, Nick Bailey, said: "It is saddening to have to reflect upon another weekend where our hardworking officers have been assaulted during the course of their duties.

"These attacks are completely unacceptable and I want to make it clear that we will work to ensure that those responsible feel the full weight of the law.

"The first of these incidents was particularly appalling - an officer badly bitten simply for trying to diffuse an altercation between two others.

"I'm sure every right-thinking member of our communities will join me in condemning these assaults.

"Thankfully, none of the officers involved suffered any lasting, serious injuries and I wish them well as they return to duty."