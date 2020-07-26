Manchester stabbing: Boy dead and three injured after 'altercation between two groups'

26 July 2020, 22:27

The victim died after the incident in Henbury Street at around 7.30pm on Sunday
The victim died after the incident in Henbury Street at around 7.30pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Street View

By Matt Drake

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Manchester after an altercation between two groups of people, police said.

The victim died after the incident in Henbury Street at around 7.30pm on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Three other males were stabbed and were taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A murder investigation has been launched and another boy, 17, was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being questioned in custody.

Superintendent Leon Jacobs said: "This is a dreadful incident and we are working hard to establish how this boy came to lose his life.

"Our specialist officers are supporting the boy's family and our thoughts are with them as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.

"We also wish those in hospital a speedy recovery. While our investigations are in their infancy, we have already made one arrest.

"This is a fast-paced inquiry and it is vital we secure any information that the public possess in relation to this.

"Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the altercation occur within the Henbury Street area or see what led to it? If you can assist or have dash cam or CCTV footage, then please contact police immediately."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111

