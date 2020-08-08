What are the new rules for compulsory mask-wearing in the UK?

The new rules come into effect on August 8. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Masks have become compulsory in more indoor settings from August 8, but where and what does this mean for you?

Face maks were made compulsory on public transport from June 15 and shops and takeaways from July 24.

People also have to wear them in hospitals, including staff, visitors and outpatients.

As of August 8, people must wear them in places they are likely to come into contact with other people they do not know.

This includes museums, places of worship, cinemas, theatres, concert halls, museums and hair salons.

Announcing the changes on July 31, Boris Johnson said: "We will also extend the wearing of face masks to other indoor settings where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet such as museums, galleries and cinemas.

"This will become enforceable in law from the 8th of August.

"It means a greater police presence to ensure face coverings are being worn where this is required by law."

But people are exempt from wearing a mask if it is likely to cause them severe distress or if they have a physical or mental illness, or disability.

Also, the bride and groom in wedding ceremonies do not have to wear a face covering.

You don't need to wear a mask if you are walking down the street and sitting in the park.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Also, masks are not compulsory in hospitality shops such as cafes and restaurants, but you must go straight to the table for service and not the counter.

Children under the age of 11 are also exempt from wearing a mask.

Although the rules don't cover private taxi hire, Uber has said customers are required to wear a mask.

If people are caught breaking the rules then they can face a £100 fine which is cut to £50 if it is paid within a fortnight.