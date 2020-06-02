Matt Hancock announces lockdown review period extended from 21 to 28 days

Health Secretary Matt Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Picture: PA
By Maddie Goodfellow

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Covid-19 lockdown review period will be extended from 21 days to 28 days

In a statement, the Health Secretary said: "To ensure we are making future decisions about the lockdown at the right time the maximum review period will change from 21 days to 28.

"This will allow decisions to align more closely with the period o time necessary to assess the impact of previous changes on key data feeds, including the R rate.

"The government will also keep all the measures under continual review and will account to Parliament on an ongoing basis."

