McDonald's announces 39 drive-through branches will open from 11am today

McDonald's has announced 33 UK branches will reopen. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

McDonald's has announced 39 restaurants in the UK and Ireland will reopen for drive-through customers from 11am today, including six in Peterborough, four in Ipswich and three in Luton.

Customers will be allowed a maximum spend of £25 per car and be encouraged to use contactless payments, while staff will be temperature checked on arrival at work, operate in smaller teams and provide a reduced menu, the company said.

The firm posted online: "We are reopening 39 Drive Thru lanes across the UK and ROI. These Drive Thru pilot restaurants were all chosen as they are close to one of our distribution centres as we continue to prepare our supply chain for reopening."

The branches re-opening are:

Drive-thru only

Ipswich Ranelagh Road

Ipswich - Ravenswood

Ipswich Whitehouse

Chelmsford Regiment Business Park

Hounslow Traveller’s Friend

Sutton Oldfield’s Road

North Cheam - Worcester Park

Strood Commercial Road

Rochester Medway Valley Leisure Park

Hertfordshire Bushey

Staines Two Rivers Retail Park

Staines London Road

Peterborough - Bourges Boulevard

Peterborough Boongate

Peterborough Hampton

Peterborough Morrisons

Peterborough Glinton

Peterborough Eye Green

Rochester Medway City Estate

Bobbing Sheppey Way

Dunstable Luton Road

Luton Retail Park Gipsy Lane

Watford Garston

Delivery and Drive-thru

Chelmsford Riverside

Chelmsford Westway

Ipswich Cardinal Park

Boreham interchange

Luton Leagrave

Luton Chaul End Lane

Watford Hertfordshire Arms

Beechings Way

Sittingbourne

Gillingham Bowaters

Dublin Drive-thru

Nutgrove

Kylemore Road

East Wall

Artaine

Malahide Road

Tallaght