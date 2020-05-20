McDonald's announces 39 drive-through branches will open from 11am today
20 May 2020, 10:41 | Updated: 20 May 2020, 11:06
McDonald's has announced 39 restaurants in the UK and Ireland will reopen for drive-through customers from 11am today, including six in Peterborough, four in Ipswich and three in Luton.
Customers will be allowed a maximum spend of £25 per car and be encouraged to use contactless payments, while staff will be temperature checked on arrival at work, operate in smaller teams and provide a reduced menu, the company said.
The firm posted online: "We are reopening 39 Drive Thru lanes across the UK and ROI. These Drive Thru pilot restaurants were all chosen as they are close to one of our distribution centres as we continue to prepare our supply chain for reopening."
The branches re-opening are:
Drive-thru only
Ipswich Ranelagh Road
Ipswich - Ravenswood
Ipswich Whitehouse
Chelmsford Regiment Business Park
Hounslow Traveller’s Friend
Sutton Oldfield’s Road
North Cheam - Worcester Park
Strood Commercial Road
Rochester Medway Valley Leisure Park
Hertfordshire Bushey
Staines Two Rivers Retail Park
Staines London Road
Peterborough - Bourges Boulevard
Peterborough Boongate
Peterborough Hampton
Peterborough Morrisons
Peterborough Glinton
Peterborough Eye Green
Rochester Medway City Estate
Bobbing Sheppey Way
Dunstable Luton Road
Luton Retail Park Gipsy Lane
Watford Garston
Delivery and Drive-thru
Chelmsford Riverside
Chelmsford Westway
Ipswich Cardinal Park
Boreham interchange
Luton Leagrave
Luton Chaul End Lane
Watford Hertfordshire Arms
Beechings Way
Sittingbourne
Gillingham Bowaters
Dublin Drive-thru
Nutgrove
Kylemore Road
East Wall
Artaine
Malahide Road
Tallaght