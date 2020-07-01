McDonald's breakfast and milkshakes to return to over 1,000 restaurants from 8 July

McDonald's is set to bring back its breakfast menu to 1000s of restaurants. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

McDonald's will bring back its famous breakfast menu to more than 1,000 restaurants from 8 July along with several other favourites including milkshakes.

The fast-food giant has been trialling reopenings across the country for the past month as the industry continues to recover from the coronavirus lockdown.

McDonald's already runs a limited menu at its restaurants and has trialled its breakfast menu at 42 outlets up and down the UK.

But from 8 July the chain will be bringing back its breakfast menu to more than 1,000 stores as well as ramping up its takeaway and delivery services from Friday.

The company said the latest trial will see the return of the McMuffin, however bagels, wraps and porridge will continue to be off the menu.

From next week, milkshakes, the mayo chicken, bacon mayo chicken, hot chocolate and the bacon double cheeseburger will also be reintroduced.

However, there will be disappointment among some customers hoping to see the return of the promotional Monopoly game this year, as the chain announced it will be brought back in 2021. It was cancelled for 2020 due to the lockdown.

The company said: "As we continue to adapt to the social distancing and safety measures in our kitchens and service areas, we will constantly review what we’re able to sell and hope to reintroduce more items later in the summer."

McDonald's will also be extending its takeaway service this month - with McDeliveries set to be rolled out from Friday 3 to July 8 at 800 more restaurants.

Some restaurants will also begin serving later into the evening, returning to a 24-hour service in some locations.

McDonald’s UK & Ireland CEO Paul Pomroy said: "It’s been over 100 days since we temporarily closed our doors. In the last 40 days, we have reopened over 1260 restaurants with tens of thousands of our employees returning to work.

"We are delighted to be back. We continue to see such a fantastic reaction from customers across the country, and we are so grateful to you all for the continued support.

"As our restaurant teams are settling into the new ways of working, we’ve been working hard to identify ways in which to extend our menu, operations and availability and today I am pleased to update you on a number of changes coming up this week and next.

"As ever, the safety of you and our employees comes first, so we are making gradual changes that we are confident still enable us to prioritise that safe working environment.

"Our ability to introduce some of these changes may also be impacted by factors specific to where certain restaurants operate.

"As always, we will continue to follow government guidelines."

In a series of posts on Twitter, the company wrote: "Menu Shake Up…From 11am on Wednesday 8th July, we will reintroduce some of the main menu items you’ve told us you’re missing, as we slowly seek to return to our full menu.

"Download the My McDonald’s App for the latest info on your local restaurant and to view the full menu.

"Breakfast’s back! We are also pleased to announce the return of the McMuffin and our limited breakfast menu next Wednesday too.

"Enabling safe working for our people and minimising the pressure on our teams as we continue to adjust remain our priority.

"Therefore we have decided to cancel this year’s Monopoly VIP campaign. We’re already planning for Monopoly 2021 and hope you understand this decision."

