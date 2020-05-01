McDonald's to offer delivery from May 13 - but no burgers or breakfast

McDonald's is reopening restaurants for delivery with a reduced menu. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

McDonald's has revealed it will reopen its first UK restaurants for delivery on May 13 after shutting sites due to the coronavirus lockdown.

It said it will reopen 15 restaurants for delivery only, with the locations of these restaurants being announced next week.

There will be measures to protect staff in stores, including perspex screens, floor coverings to ensure social distancing, protective gear for staff including medical grade face masks and social distancing rules for all delivery workers.

They will only be offering a limited menu, with none of its trademark burgers available, according to the firm’s menu published online. They will also not be serving breakfast. The menu can be found here.

The fast-food chain has spent this week testing its operations behind closed doors in preparation to reopen sites.

Paul Pomroy, McDonald's chief executive officer for the UK and Ireland, said: "When we return it will be different as we all adjust to this new normal.

"I want to apologise in advance if our first wave of reopened restaurants does not serve your area.

"Rest assured, we are working hard to reopen more restaurants, but I am adamant this must be at the right pace with the wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and customers front of mind.

"Slowly, but safely, we will return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland, and thank you for your continued support as we work through this crisis."