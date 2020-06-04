McDonald's to reopen 261 drive-thrus today, full list

By EJ Ward

Huge queues are expected outside McDonald's across the country after the fast-food chain announced a raft of sites would reopen on Thursday, but where are they?

The chain said it planned to open 261 more drive-thru sites in the UK and Ireland on Thursday morning with eight more opening for delivery.

The burger chain announce plans to reopen more than 1,000 sites by today as part of plans to get customers back after the coronavirus lockdown.

On Tuesday, McDonald's reopened 168 restaurants across the UK and Ireland for drive-thru, with a further 22 restaurants serving delivery.

On Wednesday, a bumper 497 drive-thru sites opened, with 43 starting deliveries.

The stores will open with new protection measures for staff. Picture: PA

Rivals including Subway, Burger King, Pret A Manger, Nando's and Wagamama have recently laid out plans to rapidly open more sites as restaurant chains get to grips with the current lockdown restrictions.

McDonald's said staff will use face coverings and gloves, while Perspex screens and social distancing measures have also been introduced.

The chain said it will continue to offer a limited menu over reduced hours and will cap spending at £25.

McDonald's said the following restaurants were reopening on Thursday:

Opening for drive-thru:

Birmingham - 100 Watson Rd

Milton Keynes - 41 Winchester Circle

Milton Keynes - Portway

Milton Keynes - Westcroft District Centre

Milton Keynes - Watling Street

Milton Keynes - McConnell Drive

Milton Keynes - Stadium M K

High Wycombe - Dovecot Road

Huntingdon - Great North Road

Huntingdon - Towerfield Leisure Park

Pontprennau - 1 Dering Road

Stockport - 42/44 Wellington Road South

Widnes - Moor Lane

Macclesfield - Silk Retail Park

Runcorn - West Lane

Winsford - Wharton Retail Park

Bredbury - Whitefield Road

Stockport - Sandy Lane

Northwich - Manchester Road

Athlone - Athlone Drive Thru

Saltash - Unit E Carkeel Gateway

Cavan - Pullmore Business Park

Carrickmines - The Park

Omagh - Dromore Road

Dungannon - The Oaks Centre

Barlborough - Tallys End

Hockley Way

South Normanton - Berristow Lane

Plymouth - Coypool Road

Plymouth - Tavistock Road

Plymouth - Pomphlett Road

Exmouth - Liverton Business Park

Christchurch - 103 Somerford Road

Ferndown - Tricketts Cross

Poole - 10 Wessex Gate Retail Park

Poole - 180/182 Alder Road

Poole - Mannings Heath Retail Park

Dundee - Longtown Road

Dundee - Kingsway Leisure Park

Hull - 390 Cottingham Road

Colchester - Leisure World

Basildon - Pitsea Retail Park

Basildon - Festival Leisure Park

Ilford - 700 High Road

Laindon - Fortune of War Roundabout

Colchester - Tollgate West

Colchester - Colchester Stadium

Essex - Gardiners Lane South

Cardiff - 378 Newport Road

Cardiff - Valegate Retail Park

Cardiff - Longwood Drive

Cardiff - Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Barry - Ty Verlon Industrial Estate

Cardiff - Excelsior Road

Colsterworth - McDonald's Restaurant

Hanworth - Twickenham Road

Southall - Iron Bridge

Enfield - 1340 Mollison Avenue

Brentford - 322 High Street

Edgware - 154 Stonegrove

Fallowfield - 336 Wilmslow Road

Manchester - 129 Stockport Road

Chorlton Cum Hardy - 312/316 Barlow Moor Road

Salford - 3 Cross Lane

Failsworth - 1169 Oldham Road

West Didsbury - Mersey Lights Services

Manchester - 21 Wall Way

Manchester - Harpurhey District Centre

Salford - Riverside Retail Park

Hyde - Mottram Junction

Oldham - Jardine Way

Levenshulme - Monarch Leisure Park

Manchester - Sport City

Denton - Crown Point North Shopping Park

Newport - Newport Retail Park

Ebbw Vale - The Walk

Newport - Harlech Retail Park

Newport - Coldra Roundabout

Newport - Lyne Road

Newport - Afon Ebbw Road

Basingstoke - Brighton Hill Retail Park

Basingstoke - Basingstoke Leisure Park

Borehamwood - 213 Shenley Road

Palmerston - Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

Santry - Gullivers Retail Park

Dublin 9 - Omnipark Shopping Centre

Dublin 22 - The Mill Shopping Centre

Dublin - Blanchardstown Centre

Cranley Car Site

Co Donegal - Pearse Road

Red Cow Roundabout

Limerick

Co Limerick - Limerick Rd

Arklow - Pettit's Supermarket

Celbridge Road

Limerick - Jetland Centre

Sligo - Sligo Retail Park

Co Clare - Gort Road

Co Wexford - Drinagh Retail Park

Dublin 11 - Charlestown Shopping Centre

Dublin 24 - Citywest Shopping Centre

Orpington - Sevenoaks Way

Hull - 13-17 Boothferry Road

Morecambe - Sunnyfield

Ashton-under-Lyne - Snipe Way

Oldham - Lucas Street

Lancaster - Caton Road

Dooradoyle - Crescent Shopping Centre

Lincoln - Moorland Close

Lincoln - Ruston Road

Lincoln - The Carlton Centre

Lincoln - Gateway Park

Sleaford - Lincoln Road

Grantham - Bridge End Road

Vauxhall - 28 Jennifer Avenue

Haringey - Green Lanes

Islington - 241 City Road

Beckton - Gateway Retail Park

Openshaw - Lime Square

Stretford - 1235 Chester Road

Ashton-under-Lyne - Pamir Drive

Liverpool - Edge Lane Retail Park

Liverpool - Stonedale Retail Park

Liverpool - Hunts Cross Shopping Park

Liverpool - 202/218 Walton Road

Huyton - 20 Huyton Hey Road

Liverpool - 372 Queens Drive

Birkenhead - The Rock Retail Park

Knowsley - County Road

Knowsley - Liverpool Road

Prescot - Cables Retail Park

Liverpool - New Mersey Retail Park

Liverpool - 263/267 Rice Lane

Liverpool - 1 Aigburth Road

Liverpool - Albert Dock

Liverpool - 310 Kensington

Liverpool - 298 Childwall Valley Road

Stourbridge Industrial Estate - Bay 3

Abergavenny - Iberis Road/Ffordd Iberis

Norwich - 70/72 Boundary Road

Norwich - 162 Barrett Road

Great Yarmouth - Purley Court

Norwich - Yarmouth Road

Dereham - Napier Way

Snetterton - Unit 3

Norfolk - Delft Way

Cleethorpes - 159 Grimsby Road

Grimsby - Quay West Leisure Park

Cleethorpes - Meridian Point Retail Park

Grimsby - Hilmore Road

Ripon - Harrogate Road

Knaresborough - St James Retail Park

York - Boroughbridge Road

Cramlington - Westmoreland Way

Cramlington - Moor Farm

Blyth - 334 Cowpen Road

Hethersett - Norwich Road

Costessey - Longwater Retail Park

Hucknall - Ashgate Road

Sutton In Ashfield - Priestsic Road/Forest Street

Chilwell - Chilwell Retail Park

Sutton-in-Ashfield - Kings Mill Road East

Newark-on-Trent - Lincoln Road

Mansfield - Mansfield Leisure Park

Worksop - Highgrounds Road

Ollerton - Saville Roundabout

Didcot - Milton Heights Service Area

Sheffield - Turner Business Park

Barnsley - Old Mill Lane

Barnsley - Wentworth Industrial Park

Sheffield - Drake House Retail Park

Barnsley - Wombwell Lane

Rotherham - Cortonwood Retail Park

Barnsley - Upper New Street

Co Mayo - Lower Westport Road

Stoke-on-Trent - Festival Heights Retail Park

Stoke-on-Trent - Springfield Park

Stoke-on-Trent - Lysander Road

Stoke-on-Trent - Victoria Road

Stoke-on-Trent - 634 High Street

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Dimsdale Parade West

Longton, Stoke - Phoenix Retail Park

Daisy Bank Road - Norton Retail Park

Beccles - Norwich Road

Lowestoft - Arbor Lane

Gateshead - Fellings Bypass Gateshead

North Shields - Tyneside Retail Park

Newcastle upon Tyne - West Denton Retail Park

Sunderland - Unit 3 Wessington Way

Boldon - Boldon Leisure Park

Newcastle upon Tyne - Potts Street

Newcastle upon Tyne - Kingston Park

Blaydon Upon Tyne - The Precinct

Sunderland - Ryhope Road

Sunderland - Sunderland Retail Park

Newcastle upon Tyne - Killingworth Shopping Centre

Washington - The Peel Centre

Sunderland - North Moor Road

Newcastle upon Tyne - Gosforth Park, Rotary Way

Cardiff - Capitol Shopping Centre

Clydebank - K Park Retail

Dudley - The Boulevard, Merry Hill

Birmingham - 5 Bristol Road

Solihull - 26/38 Warwick Road

Erdington - 1151/1157 Chester Road

Oldbury - 81 Halesowen Street

Longbridge - 1661 Bristol Road South

Solihull - Stratford Road (Monks Path)

Birmingham - Coventry Road

Birmingham - Garretts Green Lane

Smethwick - Grove Lane

Halesowen - Bromsgrove Road

Birmingham - 6 Wolverhampton Road

Oldbury - Birchley Island

Birmingham - Belchers Lane

Kingswinford - Dudley Road

Birmingham - 345 Bosworth Drive

Birmingham - 109 Coventry Road

Birmingham - Parsons Hill

Dudley - Castlegate Way

Birmingham - 152 Holyhead Road

Halesowen - Park Road

Birmingham - Stechford Retail Park

Birmingham - School Road

Birmingham - 20 Fort Parkway

Guiseley - West Side Retail Park

Bradford - 1003 Leeds Road

Leeds - 38 Butt Lane

Leeds - Acorn Business Centre

Leeds - Centre 27 Business Park

Bradford - Rooley Lane

Leeds - 7 Low Road

Bradford - Forster Square Retail Park

Bradford - Bradford Road, Five Lane Ends

Leeds - The Oakwood

Leeds - Cardigan Fields Leisure Park

Bradford - 45 Ingleby Road

Shipley - 2 Tony Miller Approach

Heckmondwike - 2 Northgate Centre

Halifax - Salterhebble Hill

Horsforth - Ring Road

Leeds - Hoxton Mount

Brighouse - 407 Bradford Road

Leeds - Colton Retail Park

Earle Road - Bowers Retail Park

Swindon - Cockleberry Roundabout Great Western Way

Swindon - Greenbridge Retail Park

Swindon - Majors Road

Swindon - Orbital Shopping Park

Swindon - The Meads Roundabout, Great Western Way

Bromborough - The Croft Leisure Park

Upton - Upton Bypass

Evesham - Link Road

Kidderminster - Worcester Road

Worcester - Blackpole Retail Park

Malvern - Three Counties Retail Park

Kidderminster - 20b Weavers Wharf

Shiptonthorpe - York Road

Huntington - Monks Cross Drive

York - Clifton Moor Centre

Stockport - 260 London Road

Opening for Delivery:

Ashton-under-Lyne - 49 Warrington Street

Birmingham - 727 Bristol Road South

Liverpool - 82/86 Lord Street

York - 14/16 Blake Street

Cwmbran - 14/20 North Walk

Cardiff - 12/14 Queen Street

Plymouth - 13/17 New George Street

Tottenham - 500/508 High Road